Donna Lee Kimball, beloved wife of Benjamin Kimball, passed away on March 4, 2020, surrounded by family. She passed away in her home after a long battle with brain cancer under the care of her husband and LB Hospice.
Donna Lee Westerhaug was born in Vancouver, Washington, on June 28, 1946, to Howard and Margaret (Peg) Westerhaug. The family moved back to Fergus Falls in 1949. Donna was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She attended Fergus Falls High School.
In 1959, Donna met Benjamin Kimball at the local roller skating rink, beginning a love story that spanned the next 61 years. Donna and Benny were married on July 19, 1963. Throughout the next few years, Donna stayed home to take care of their son, Bradley, and daughter, Christy, while also gaining a reputation for her work as an excellent seamstress who took on any job from hemming a pair of pants to making wedding gowns. In her spare time, Donna also stayed busy working as a lunch lady at Fergus Falls High School.
In 1976, Donna and Benny saw an opportunity to go into business for themselves and, along with partner Merv Knodle, purchased Les’ Tire Service which became K&K Tire. This began their journey working side by side which would span nearly 42 years. The pair worked tirelessly to build their tire and bicycle business until they sold the business in 1985 and opened Pine Plaza TV & Appliance. In 1986, Donna and Benny brought their son, Bradley, into the business when they purchased West Central Campers, which eventually became Pine Plaza RV. A few years later, the family business was made complete when their daughter, Christy, joined them, beginning her venture with Quilter’s Cottage. Donna was hardworking, always joining Benny after hours to deliver appliances and enjoy a bite to eat together.
The many hours Donna spent creating quilts and samples for display as well as helping fellow quilters with projects and troubleshooting a pattern were a true joy to her. She loved crafting projects with her kids and grandkids. She also loved to bake, making sure the cookie jars were never lacking each grandkids’ (and Benny’s) favorite treats! Donna looked forward to the family attending dinner every Sunday, either trying her hand at a new recipe or cooking a favorite dish. She frequently welcomed both family and friends to her and Benny’s lovely Swan Lake home to enjoy a day in the sun or stop by for a visit. Donna could frequently be seen fishing for hours at the end of the dock, taking breaks for a swim. She also found happiness in maintaining her beautiful flower beds and vegetable garden in addition to keeping up with filling her many bird feeders.
Above all else, Donna adored her family. Her kids and grandkids were the loves of her life along with her devoted husband. She was a terrific friend and neighbor to all with the unique ability to make any and everyone feel welcome and loved.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Howard and Peg Westerhaug, mother-in-law, Arlene Kimball, father-in-law Luther Kimball, and brother-in-law, Larry Kimball.
Donna is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Benjamin Kimball, her son Bradley (Julie) Kimball, and daughter, Christy (Brett) Jensen of Fergus Falls; grandchildren Tara (Matt Rolfes) Kimball of Sauk Rapids, Kylie (Justin) Tellinghuisen of Fergus Falls, Lindsey (Randy Pryzbilla) Kimball of St. Cloud, Mayson Jensen of Fergus Falls, and Cole Kimball of Fergus Falls; brother, Gary (Darlene) Westerhaug, of Fergus Falls, sister, Shirley Amestoy of Stockton, California, sister-in-law, Judy Kimball of Fargo, brother-in-law, Roger (Kay) Kimball of Fargo, brother-in-law, Glenn (Donita) Kimball of Detroit Lakes, sister-in-law, Lori (Terry) Jaros of Fergus Falls; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends.
“Never Goodbye…Always See you Later…”
