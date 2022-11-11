Donna J. Larson, 86, of Rothsay, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Donna Joyce Musser was born January 2, 1936, to George and Alice (Halvorson) Musser in Fergus Falls.
On July 27, 1954, Donna married Harold R. Larson in Fergus Falls.
She worked at Children’s Home, Shirley’s Standard Café as cook, and also the Rothsay Truck Stop Café as a cook for 26 years.
Donna was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay, Ladies Aid, Circles, and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of Homemakers, PTA, and a 4-H Leader. She enjoyed gardening, baking and sharing her baked goods, reading, doing puzzles, knitting, and embroidery.
Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Alice Musser; brothers, Clayton “Bud” and Roger Musser; sisters, Georgia Kantrud and Beverly Jensen; brother-in-law, Ralph Larson; son-in-law, Craig Zimmerman; grandson, Christopher “Butch” Grunewald, and great-grandson, Westin Grunewald.
Donna is survived by her husband, Harold R. Larson; daughters, Peggy Zimmerman, Robin (Mitch) Binstock, Bonny (Paul) Jensen, Jody (Gary) Wilde, and Dawn (David) Froslie; grandchildren, Curt Zimmerman, Kyle (Stephanie) Zimmerman, Scott (Lisa) Zimmerman, Casey (Jett) Grunewald, Cory Grunewald, Lauren (Josh Heitkamp) Jensen, Launa (Lee) Springer, Darrin (Kelli Graff) Wilde, Shannon (Chris) Bilden, and Ali Froslie; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Arvy Larson, Eldon “Tex” (Karen) Larson, and Dean (Barb) Larson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay.
Clergy: Reverend Randy Whitehead
Interment: Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
