Donna Mae Johnson, 89, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, February 3, 2023 surrounded by her family at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice.
Donna was born on November 28, 1933 to Henry and Laura (Olson) Dahl in Underwood, MN. She attended school in Underwood, graduating in 1951 from Underwood High School.
On September 19, 1951 Donna married Vernon C. Johnson in Ozark, AL.
Over the years Donna was employed with Sears Catalog Store downtown Fergus Falls, Country Fancies, Jelly Bean Junction, sold Avon part-time, and Herberger’s. She became a certified optician at age 59 and worked at Midwest Vision until she retired at the age of 80.
Donna and Vern were members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. They were members of the Classic Car Club and the Uninviteds Car Club for a number of years. They had a classic car and participated in a number of parades.
She liked flowers, making pickles, and creating custom greeting cards. She was very creative and artistic. Donna wrote a book of her life, and wrote family Christmas poems each year through 2022. She thoroughly enjoyed hearing her sons play in their various rock bands over the years. She enjoyed shopping with her daughters and going to craft shows. She loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids and partook in their many various activities including piano, choir, band, orchestra performances as well as baseball, basketball and demolition derbies to name a few. She also enjoyed coffee on the deck. In 2014 Donna took a trip to New York City with Julie and Jennifer, a highlight of her life.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Vernon C. Johnson; her parents, Henry and Laura Dahl; brothers, Forrest Dahl, Reno Dahl, and Donavan Dahl; sister, Constance Dahl; Daughter-in-law, Karin Johnson, and parents-in-law, Morris and Evelyn Johnson.
Donna is survived by her children, Steven C. (Mary Kay) Johnson of Fergus Falls, Daniel C. Johnson of Fergus Falls, Julie (Jeff) Westerberg of Fergus Falls, and Jennifer (David) Lider of Moorhead; grandchildren, Abby (John) Briles of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, Kristina Johnson (fiancé, Josh) of Woodbury, MN, Nathan (Amy) Westerberg of Fergus Falls, Shane (Marissa) Westerberg of Rothsay, and Sydney Lider of Moorhead; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Rosie, and Emmett Briles, Todd Westerberg, Torin Westerberg, another one due in May, also numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
