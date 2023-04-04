Donna Mae (Moen) Johnson, 86, a resident of Underwood, died Monday, April 3, 2023 at her home under hospice care.
Donna was born on July 29, 1936 in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Claber and Mildred (Leitch) Moen. She grew up in rural Underwood, attended school and graduated from Underwood High School in 1953.
On April 22, 1957, she married Dennis Johnson.
Donna worked as a waitress at various area restaurants. She worked at the Red Owl in Fergus Falls and retired from Underwood High School as a kitchen aid in 2005.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Debbie Betterman; son-in-law, Randy Abbott and brother-in-law, Donald Boese.
Survivors include her husband of almost 66 years, Dennis of Underwood; children, Cyndi Abbott of Erhard and Todd (Cathy) Johnson of Underwood; grandchildren, Shyla Swanson (Ty Thompson), Tyson (Alisha) Abbott, Kelsi (Justin) Miller and Jordan Johnson, great-grandchildren, Zane and Zoey Swanson, Rhett Thompson, Blake and Bria Miller; sister, Darlene Boese; brother-in-law, Joe Betterman as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Honoring Donna’s wishes there will be no services.
God Bless the Memory of Donna Johnson .
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
