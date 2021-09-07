Donna E. McAllister, age 82, of Richville, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, in her home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham. Visitation will resume from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church in Maine Township. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Donna Elaine Ash was born August 31, 1939, in Perham the daughter of Joseph and Eunice (Malcolm) Ash. She started her education at country school District 256 before the family moved to Richville. She later graduated from Perham High School in 1957. After graduation, Donna waitressed in both Perham and Fergus Falls until marrying Joseph Claude McAllister on August 5, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church in Maine Township. Over the next 60 years, Donna and Joseph were blessed with two children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Donna leaves behind her loving husband, Joseph McAllister; her daughter, Jodi (Monte) Ohlrogge; her son, Jeff (Shawn) McAllister; granddaughters, Mandi (Kevin) Miller; and Josie, Madison and Avery McAllister; grandsons, Eric (Ashley) Ohlrogge and Jacob McAllister; great-grandsons, Hunter and Riley Miller; her sister-in-law, Lois Ash; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Donna in death were her parents; her brothers, Thomas and Jack Ash; nephew, Troy Ash; in-laws, George and Florence McAllister; along with many brothers and sisters-in-law.