Donna Lee Salmonson, 88, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Memorials are preferred to Tonseth Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Tonseth Lutheran Church, rural Erhard.
The Rev. Darrel Saathoff will officiate.
Interment will be at Tonseth Lutheran Cemetery, rural Erhard.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
