Donna Sonmor

Donna Mae Evavold Sonmor went to live with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on Tuesday, August 9, 2023 at home surrounded by her daughters, Michelle and Pam. She was born on May 15, 1933 to Roy and Mildred (Helleckson) Evavold in Tumuli Township - rural Elbow Lake. Donna attended District 64 Country School and learned to play the piano exceptionally well at a very young age.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?