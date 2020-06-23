Donna Ysteboe-Colbeck, 91, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at New Perspective Memory Care Community in West Fargo, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Donna Mae Dullum was born on October, 29, 1928, to Sophia and Joseph Dullum in Grandin, North Dakota. She grew up and graduated from Hendrum High School in 1946. On October 10, 1947, she married Donald Ysteboe. They resided in Erskine, before moving to Moorhead. They had six children, Timothy (Rachel), Thomas (Serene), Michael (Barbara), Marci (John Weisenberger), Paul and John (Shannon).
Donna and Donald were charter members of Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church and were very active in various church functions.
Donna was a grandmother to 13 grandchildren, Lisa Ysteboe, Charles Ysteboe, Matthew Ysteboe, Jodie (Ysteboe) Stueland, Jay Ysteboe, Brook Ysteboe, Brandon Ysteboe, Troy Weisenberger, Timothy Weisenberger, Lea (Weisenberger) Fabian, Breanna (Ysteboe) Naki, Kayla (Ysteboe) Ives, and Brady Ysteboe. She was a great-grandma to 31 great-grandchildren.Donald passed away in 2008. Following his death, Donna married William Colbeck. Through that marriage, her family grew to include, Susan (Colbeck) and Peter Larson, Dawn (Colbeck) and Scott Hanson, and Scott and Debbie (Ness) Colbeck; along with seven grandchildren.
Donna was a bookkeeper for Service Master of Fargo-Moorhead as well as Bookkeeper for JCPenney’s in Fargo. She was also employed as a Nursing Assistant for St. Ansgar Hospital in Moorhead.
She had an amazing gift with a sewing machine. She sewed dresses and even a wedding dress here and there. Her kitchen was always open. If you came as a visitor you left as a friend. Her home was home to numerous Hillcrest students.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Marvin, Larry and Arden; two wonderful husbands, Donald and Bill; son, Timothy; grandson, Charles; granddaughter, Brooke, and stepdaughter, Susan Larson.
Donna is survived by her sister, Nona (Dullum) Rowe; her five children; two stepchildren; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Memorials are preferred to Inspiration Point at Spitzer Lake, 13207 Inspiration Trail Clitherall, MN 56524.
Visitation will be 5:30-6 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, with a public prayer service at 6 p.m. at Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church, Moorhead. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service.
Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church, Moorhead.
The Rev. Jeff Seaver will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.