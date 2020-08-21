Doreen Harrington, 65, of Wahpeton, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge. A private family graveside service will be held at Quincy Cemetery near Hillsboro, North Dakota. Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Doreen Mae Harrington was born on November 7, 1954, to Frank and Nyla (Nelson) Harrington in Fargo. She went to Grafton State School at the age of 3 and then to Wahpeton where she lived in a group home. She worked at the Blikre Activities Center until retiring in 2005.
Doreen was loved by everyone no matter where she went, and she loved each and every staff member through the years. She was known for her huge personality, giving hugs, her laugh, and the mischievous twinkle in her eyes. She enjoyed playing with dominoes and would oftentimes fill her purse with them, throw them on the floor, and watch you pick them up. If you look on the front door of the group home, you will most likely see Doreen’s nose print as she loved seeing who was coming to visit. She had a sweet tooth for chocolate, but her favorite were M&M’s. She also enjoyed spending Christmas with her brother and her brothers’ families and Terry would dress up as Santa Claus. Doreen would get that twinkle in her eye when it was time to open presents. Those too would end up on the floor!
Doreen touched the lives of so many people in her lifetime, and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her brothers, Terry (Cheryl) Harrington, Fergus Falls, and Lynn (Joan) Harrington, Hillsboro, North Dakota; as well as her many friends and family at the group home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nyla; and an infant sister.