A Celebration of Life Service for Dorene “Charlie” R. Crissinger, 62, of Underwood, MN, formerly of Sherburn, MN, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont. Those wishing to view the service are invited to use the following live stream link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/3053418996 A private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Lakeview Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the time of service. Charlie passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home near Underwood, MN. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dorene “Charlie” Renae (Whetstone) Crissinger was born on June 1, 1959, in Seattle, WA, the daughter of Edward Clark and Beverly Ann (Henning) Whetstone. She was raised by her mother and Herbert Carroll and at the age of 13, the family relocated to Elbow Lake, MN.
In 1975, Charlie was united in marriage to Lonnie Nordquist. Together the couple made their home in West Fargo, ND, and were blessed with the birth of a son, Jamie Ray Nordquist. Jamie gave the couple three beautiful weeks of parenthood before passing away on February 24, 1975, from congenital heart disease. The loss of a child was too much for the young couple to bear and the couple later divorced.
Charlie then moved west where she found her adventurous side. Charlie was also blessed to again find love when she met and married Gary Flemmer on May 1, 1976. To this union, two sons were born, Joshua and Kyle and the family would make their home in Hazen, ND. Following their divorce, Charlie and the boys would move to Salt Lake City, UT before returning to the Elbow Lake, MN, area. She later married Dick Anderson and the family made their home in Lisbon, ND, where they owned and operated a bar and restaurant called the Pit Stop for over 20 years until their divorce.
On February 2, 2014, Charlie met the love of her life when she met David Crissinger. On April 28, 2016, the couple was united in marriage in Sioux Falls, SD. Together they made their home on a farm near Sherburn, MN, and later moved to their dream on Pleasant Lake near Underwood, MN. Charlie loved working in the yard and took great pride in making the landscaping at their lake home just perfect. She liked having things just so and took great pride in keeping things clean and nice. Charlie lived her life by the motto of: “Use your wings!” she wanted people to live life to the fullest and don’t be afraid to soar with the eagles and not to sit idle. Her zest for life will be greatly missed by all those that loved her and called her a friend.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, David Crissinger; children, Josh Flemmer and Kyle Flemmer; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Colleen Hauglie and Gail Ormsby; two brothers, Jon Pendergraft and Kevin Pendergraft; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cindi Crissinger, Andrea (Russell) Mileham, and Sandra Fischer and fiancé, Mike Knaack; as well as many other extended family and friends.
Charlie was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Jamie Ray Nordquist; and two sisters, Maureen Pendergraft and Ida Pendergraft.