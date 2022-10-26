Doris Butcher

Funeral Services were held for Doris Butcher age 87, of Henning, Minnesota on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Water’s Edge Church in Henning, Minnesota, with Pastor Jeremiah Rice officiating. Congregational Hymns were accompanied by Linda Bjorklund. Pallbearers were Doris’ grandchildren. Doris was laid to rest in Girard Union Cemetery, Henning, Minnesota. 

