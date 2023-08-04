Doris “Dodie” Richards, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, July 30, 2023 at PioneerCare.
Doris was born July 14, 1944, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Carl and Tillie (Anderson) Grewe. She was baptized and confirmed at Trefoldighed Lutheran Church, rural Battle Lake, and attended school in Battle Lake, graduating in 1962.
On November 2, 1968, she married Gary James Richards in Battle Lake. Doris was a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell for 18 years and then was employed by Lake Region Healthcare in Housekeeping for 17 years.
She belonged to TOPS, Fergus Falls Sr. Center, Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Trefoldighed Church. Doris and Gary loved going to auctions, sometimes four a day. She collected music boxes, collecting over 900 at one point. She loved sewing, quilting, reading romance books and collecting buttons.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Gary; brothers, Richard, James and Kenwood Grewe; sister, Audrey Tollefson; a niece Karen Hubbard and her in-laws, James and Marvel Richards.
Survivors include her sister, Margarete Hustad; nieces and nephews, Jeff, Vicki, Dave, Paul, Laurie, Arlyn, Deb, Michael, Gail, Janet, Joyce, Les, LeAnn, Nya, Carla, Sheila, and Tina; many great and great-great nieces and nephews; a special cousin/friend, Christel Samuelson and family; and many cousins and other family, including Gary’s cousin, Greg Richards and family.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Trefoldighed or Bethlehem Church, Fergus Falls Sr. Center or pay it forward in memory of Dodie.
Prayer Service with Time of Sharing: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home, with visitation one-hour prior.
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum.
Interment will be at Trefoldighed Cemetery, Battle Lake.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
