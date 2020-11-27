Dorothea Mae Larson, 85, of Battle Lake was granted her angel wings on November 24, 2020. Dorothea was born August 11, 1935 in Larimore, North Dakota, to Fred and Agnes (Kirkedahl) Britten. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith.
Dorothea was joined in holy matrimony to Robert (Bob) Larson on March 15, 1952 in Grand Forks. They continued to love each other until Bob’s death on November 29, 2004.
Dorothea enjoyed being a stay at home mother to their four children while being a Den mother and Brownie leader. In 1986 Dorothea and Bob bought a bowling center in Slayton, and owned it until their retirement to Battle Lake in 1996. Dorothea enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and bird watching.
She is survived by her four loving children, Rick (Jane) Larson, Russ (Cindy) Larson, Linda (Dave) Kopecky and Laura (Brett) Lee. Dorothea will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Jim, Tim, Pat, Steph, Tom, Aaron, Amanda, Rebecca, Kari, Ben, Brogan and Thomasin as well as her 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dorothea has joined her parents, Fred and Agnes, her brother, Donny, and her loving husband, Bob, in the Lord’s peaceful arms.
Due to current precautions there will be a private memorial for immediate family only. Memorials to the Audubon Society in lieu of flowers are requested. A larger celebration of Dorothea’s life will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements are with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls. Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.