Dorothy Mavis Jorgenson, 91, a resident of Pelican Memory Care, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes.
Dorothy, (a twin), was born on December 29, 1930, in Trondhjem Township, the daughter of Wilhelm and Alma (Halbakken) Weik. She grew up and lived most of her life in the Rothsay area.
On June 4, 1949, she married Elroy Jorgenson at Hamar Lutheran Church in Rothsay. This was a double wedding ceremony along with her twin sister Doris and Elroy’s brother Edward. The couple resided near Carlisle and later moved to Rothsay.
Dorothy was a very busy housewife and mother of six children, but still made time to be an At Home Caregiver to several people in the area. She was an active member of New Life Lutheran Church and will always be remembered for her amazing talent with craft projects and the many hours she spent sewing quilts for loved ones, as well as for mission projects with the church. She loved spending time with friends and family, dancing and playing cards, but mostly just loved to stay busy with her hands.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Elroy; son, Stuart Jorgenson; daughter Linda (Christianson); sisters, Margaret (Thomas), Ardis (Hovland) and Marcella (Johnson); brothers, George, Marvin and Walter.
Survivors include four children, Bruce Jorgenson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mark (Kathy) Jorgenson of Moorhead, Brian Jorgenson of Pelican Rapids, Beth Melchior (Louis Salas) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son-in-law, Don Christianson of Dent; grandchildren, Corey (Carla) Moen, Stacey (Matt) Mitchell, Lisa (Jim) Rieber, Kyle (Cassie) Christianson, Alicia Booth, Aaron Jorgenson, Eric (Jesika) Jorgenson, Melissa (Andy) Bjorgaard, Brooke (Ike) LaRoy, Keesha Jorgenson, Tyler (Heather) Melchior, Holly (Nate) Hurtado; 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Jorgenson of Rothsay, Phyllis (Dennis) VanWechel of Wolverton; two sisters-in-law, Gwen Jorgenson of Pelican Rapids, Gloria Miller of Fergus Falls, along with numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at New Life Lutheran Church, Rothsay
Clergy: Reverend Randy Whitehead
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
