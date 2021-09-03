Dorothy I. Linn, age 76, of Battle Lake, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020 at the Evansville Care Center, Evansville. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake, Iowa, with Rev. Doug Rokke officiating. Burial will be at East Cemetery in Rake and visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Patton Funeral Home in Blue Earth is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Isabelle (Larson) Linn was born to Ralph and Josephine (Hodson) Larson on Sept. 26, 1944 and grew up in Rake, Iowa. In 1987, Dorothy married Peter D. Linn and they lived in Inver Grove Heights. Dorothy retired from PERA after a long career. After Dorothy’s retirement, they retired to Battle Lake. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake and graduated from Rake High School in 1962. Dorothy loved cooking and being with family. She enjoyed collecting owls. She was an amazing wife and accepted her stepchildren. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Dorothy is survived her loving husband, Peter D. Linn; sister, Beverly Mathison of Mankato; brothers, Gordon (Jeanne) Larson of Sandstone and Paul Larson of Mason City; three stepchildren, Lee Ann Linn (Dave Steinert), Peter S. (Fran) Linn, and Marie (Jim) Odden; seven step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; many step-nieces and nephews as well as five nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Ralph Larson, two brothers-in-law; John Murray and Loran Mathison.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy 1944-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.