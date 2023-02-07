Dorothy Mae Moen, 90, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Pioneer Cottages in Fergus Falls.
Dorothy was born on November 10, 1932 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of John and Wilma (Frikken) Mark. She attended school in Fergus Falls.
On November 18, 1950 Dorothy married Ernest A. Moen in Fergus Falls. She worked at Mt. Faith Groceries, Branden Groceries, Ernie’s Pure Oil, and Woolworth’s in Fergus Falls. She also worked at the Fergus Falls Liquor Store, until she retired.
She was a life member of the VFW Post 612. She participated in many parades with the VFW Auxiliary. Dorothy was also a member of Maplewood Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She enjoyed ham radio with Ernie under the letters of N0JCH. She liked fishing, camping, hunting, and baking with the kids. She loved bowling and breakfast at the Viking with friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ernest; parents, John and Wilma Mark; son, John Moen; grandson, Trevor Moen; great-granddaughter, Shania Moen; parents-in-law, Carl and Hilda Moen; sisters, Corie Rogers, Betty Anderson, and Mary Morris; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; and many other nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Diane (Donald) Schreiber of Fergus Falls and Ernie (Debbie) Moen of Cambridge; grandchildren, Darrell (Tammie) Schreiber if Fergus Falls, Nathan (Marie) Moen of Rogers, Erin (Justin) Weller of Big Lake; great-grandchildren, Devin Schreiber of Fergus Falls, Nettie, August, and Lane Moen of Rogers, and Peyton and Reagan Weller of Big Lake; great-great-grandchild, Blakelie Schreiber; sister, JoAnn Mark (Stanley) of Detroit Lakes; brother-in-law, Clifford Moen of Fargo; sisters-in-law, Shirley Moen of Fergus Falls, Julie Moen of New Prague, Faye Nehk of Fargo, and Pamela (Pius) Marquart of Wahpeton, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom.
Private Family Interment: Maplewood Lutheran Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone