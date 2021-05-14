Dorothy (Houska) Monson, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls.
Dorothy was born February 18, 1926, in Prairie Centre Township, Veseleyville, North Dakota. The youngest daughter of Louis and Antoinette (Barta) Houska. She was educated there and graduated from Veseleyville School District. On January 25, 1945, she married Manville Monson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Park River, North Dakota. Dorothy moved with her family to Riverdale, North Dakota, so Manville could work on the Garrison Dam and later moved to Fergus Falls, working on the Orwell Dam.
Dorothy was a strong Czech woman, proud of her heritage. She was an excellent gardener. She sold produce from the farm for many years. She was a wonderful cook and baker. We will miss her kolaches, buns, lefse and her famous baked beans. Dorothy always enjoyed a good game of 31 with the grandkids. She usually won! She also enjoyed trips to the casino. She was an active member of TOPS for over 40 years.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Manville; children, LaVonne Pendergrass, Allen Monson, and Marty Monson; sisters, Marion Hanson, Amelia Sobolick, Emma Birks and Edith Keeter, and brothers, Louis, Valerian, Cy, James, Frank, Joseph and Charles Houska.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Ronald (Eldora) Monson of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Kim (Jeff) Hoffman, Kay (Bob) Streitz, Trever Monson, Tyler (Kirsten) Monson and Troy Monson; great-grandkids, Ashley (Zack) Meyer, Ben and Nick Streitz, Abby, Noah and Eli Monson, and Aaron Monson; sisters-in-law, Millie Houska, Eleanor Monsbroten; brother-in-law, Arnold Monson, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, with parish prayers at 6:30 p.m., at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Interment will be at St. Otto’s Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.