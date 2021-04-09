Dorothy Mae (Hoeft) Mueller, 94, of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home.
Dorothy was born January 10, 1927, to Herbert and Edna (Stoltenow) Hoeft, the oldest of five children on their family farm in Brandenberg Township.
She grew up in Great Bend, North Dakota. After graduating high school in Wahpeton, North Dakota, she attended Dakota Business College in Fargo North Dakota. She worked many years in bookkeeping and as an office manager for several companies.
On September 21, 1947, she married Rev. Arthur “Art” Mueller at Great Bend, North Dakota.
Dorothy lived independently in her home, enjoying her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved to watch the birds at her bird feeders and collected anything with a picture of a bird on it.
She loved to sew and made many, many beautiful quilts. Dorothy loved the Lord and reading her Bible was one of her favorite past times.
She was an excellent cook and hosted many family and friend events in her home over the years; often at the last second since Art brought company from all over the U.S.! Chocolate chip cookies were one of her specialties.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was an amiable soul with a bright smile, who was always willing to put others needs first. Even in her last years, she continued her lifelong tradition of sending handwritten birthday notes that always arrived on time.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Art; parents, Herbert and Edna Hoeft; sister, Avis Colgrove; brother-in-law, Corky Colgrove; brother, Eugene Hoeft; sister-in-law, Marlys Hoeft; brother-in-law, Bill Bohlig and grandson, Nathan Westlund.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Valeria Bohlig of Minot, North Dakota; her brother, Willard (Betty) Hoeft of Hankinson, North Dakota; her three children, Daniel (Cleo) Mueller of Fergus Falls, Marjie Westlund of Fergus Falls, and Marilyn (Rick) Reep of Missoula, Montana; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Mueller of Fergus Falls, Jesse (Jen) Westlund of Blaine, Matt (Jennifer) Westlund of Blaine, Ben (Mira) Engler of Reno, Nevada, Joe (Erin) Engler of Arvada, Colorado, Courtney Reep of Denver, Colorado, and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.