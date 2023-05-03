Dorothy Nordgren

Dorothy Nordgren, age 93, of Henning, Minnesota passed away on April 30, 2023 at Our Home Your Home Assisted Living in Henning. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at church.

