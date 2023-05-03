Dorothy Nordgren, age 93, of Henning, Minnesota passed away on April 30, 2023 at Our Home Your Home Assisted Living in Henning. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at church.
Dorothy was born on May 29, 1929 on the family farm near Lowry, Minnesota, the daughter of John and Charlotte (Benson) Molander. She grew up in the Lowry area and graduated from Glenwood High School in 1947.Upon graduation, she continued her education at MacPhail School of Music in Minneapolis for one year.
Dorothy married Hubert “Hub” Nordgren at Norunga Lutheran Church in Lowry on September 7, 1948. This union was blessed with two daughters, Carol and Sally. After years of living and working in the Starbuck and Glenwood area, Hub and Dorothy moved to Henning in 1960 where they owned and operated the Henning Bowling Alley for 26 years. Along with operating the bowling alley, Dorothy was employed at the First National Bank in Henning. She enjoyed her work at the bank and formed many lasting friendships with her co-workers.
Dorothy loved her Lord and was committed to serving Him throughout her life. At Good Shepherd Church she directed children’s choirs, led women’s ministries, sang in the choir, and stepped in to help whenever she was needed. She was active as a soloist in the community for many years.
Dorothy loved to quilt and had special times with her fellow quilters each week. She will be remembered as a good friend of many from young to old. Her caring spirit that she shared without hesitation created many lasting friendships.
Dorothy leaves behind an enduring legacy. Her daughters and their families received rich blessings from her unwavering faith and genuine care. She has four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She welcomed into the family her sons-in-law, Bob and Steve with open arms.
Dorothy was gently taken to be with Jesus on April 30, 2023. Her active life full of busy schedules and good health came to a sudden halt in February of 2015 when she suffered a stroke that robbed her of her independence. Her last eight years were spent living at Our Home Your Home in Henning. She never lost her sweet spirit and graciously accepted the assistance she needed. Dorothy’s family will be forever grateful to Jody and Beno Lohse and the loving compassionate care they gave her during her time of need.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Hub; a son who died at birth; parents John and Charlotte Molander; Sisters Irene MacIver, Myrtle MacIver, Gladys Hawkinson; and Brothers Bud Molander, Wally Molander.
Dorothy is survived by her children and their families; daughter Carol (Bob) Bjorklund, their daughter Alisa (David) Johnson and their three children, Kyler, Drew & Sawyer; their son Tyson (Katie) and their three children, Gunnar, Finley & Henrik; daughter Sally (Steve) Brutlag, their son Andrew (Patty) and their two children Alexandra & Keaton; their son Marcus (Willow) and their two children Grayson and Emerson. She is also survived by one sister, JoAnn (David) Ophiem, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
