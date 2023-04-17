Dorothy Westrom

Dorothy Westrom, 102, of Elbow Lake, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at Maplewood Manor in Elbow Lake, MN. Dorothy Aline Louise Wiese was born April 23, 1920, to parents Emil Herman Wiese and Alma Edna (Woessner) Wiese in Stony Brook Township, Grant County. She was the second of six children. She was baptized on May 16, 1920, by Reverend Rohde at the farm home in Stony Brook Township. She was confirmed August 5, 1934, by Reverend Gross at the Christ Lutheran Church of Pomme de Terre Township. Dorothy attended Mountain Ash School District #54, grades 1-8 In Pomme de Terre Township near her home in Stony Brook Township. On September 15, 1940, Dorothy was united in marriage to Norman Westrom in the Christ Lutheran Church parsonage In Pomme de Terre Township. To this union, three sons were born: Myron, Dennis, and Lyle. Dorothy and Norman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 15th, 1990, at United Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, MN.

