Dorothy Wright, 85, of Battle Lake, died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan Center.
Dorothy Steele Wright was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on November 17, 1935, to Neva Marguerite Steele and Roscoe Wayland Steele. While she was still a toddler, the family moved to Minneapolis, where she was joined by a baby brother, John Steele. John shared their lives for eight precious years before his death.
Dorothy went to the University of Minnesota where she earned a B.A. degree in economics with minors in French and Spanish. While at the university she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and met her future husband, Robert Gordon Wright. They were married on October 25, 1958.
She moved with Robert to his hometown, Fergus Falls. Dorothy was very active with the Lake Region Hospital Auxiliary in various capacities including chairperson. Dorothy also served on the Otter Tail County Historical Society for many years including serving as board chair.
Dorothy and Robert had two children, Lucy born in 1962 and John born in 1965. She is survived by Robert, Lucy and John as well as four grandchildren living in San Francisco and Milwaukee.
Dorothy was known and loved for her fabulous meals, skilled and artistic weaving, gorgeous orchids, gardens and houseplants, and her passion for classical music. She also enjoyed birdwatching and hunting and was an excellent shot. She loved the beauty of Otter Tail County and knew every back road in the territory.
Her boisterous laugh and warmth will long be remembered.
No services are planned at this time.
