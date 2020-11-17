Dorraine Woessner, 93, of Battle Lake, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan.
She was born April 29, 1927, in Fergus Falls to Alfred and Lena (Nelson) Hanson, the youngest of three children. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School. On February 1, 1948, she was united in marriage to Harold Woessner at the Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in rural Dalton. The couple made their home in Fergus Falls. After Harold’s retirement, they moved to Ottertail and for 20-plus years, had wintered in Arizona. Harold passed away on January 20, 2013.
Dorraine was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Amor and while living in Fergus Falls, a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was very active in Ladies Aide. She enjoyed sewing and feeding and watching birds. She loved her grandchildren and loved swimming with them. She treasured the time she spent with her family.
Dorraine is survived by her children, Lauris (Becky) Woessner of Ottertail, Darold (Vicky) Woessner of Ottertail, and Carla (Herman) Tysdal of Battle Lake, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Tammy Jo at age 2, two brothers and their wives, Alonzo and Jean Hanson and Jerry and Eunice Hanson, and two brothers-in-law, Noble Hatling and Harlan Wade.
A private family service will be held.
Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
