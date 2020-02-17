Douglas Jon Grant, 66, of Erhard, died February, 10, 2020, at his residence.
Doug was born March 10, 1953, to Virgil and Marilyn (Sha) Grant in Fergus Falls. He graduated from Pelican High School. On December 1, 1973, he married Rebecca Hendershot at Tonseth Lutheran Church, rural Erhard. He was a lifelong member of Tonseth Lutheran Church where he was baptized, confirmed and married along with serving as a deacon on the church council.
He was employed by West Central Turkeys, Ouren Construction, Mark Sand and Gravel, Stadum Plumbing and Gravel, Kost Brothers, Evco Petroleum and owned his own truck.
Doug enjoyed fishing, collecting model cars, NASCAR racing, Vikings Football and country music, especially the older country music, with George Jones being his favorite. He took great pride in mowing the church lawn and loved to tell a good joke.
Family and friends meant a lot to Doug. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s school events. He loved owning his own truck and missed it when, for health reasons, he had to give it up.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Joyce Grant, George and Edna Sha; parents, Virgil and Marilyn Grant; brother, Todd Grant and several aunts and uncles.
Doug is survived by his wife, Rebecca; children, Crystal Grant (Richard Narveson) of Erhard, Lacey Carlson of Pelican Rapids, Alyssa Grant (Troy Anderson) of Erhard and David Grant of Hill City, South Dakota; seven grandchildren, Daniel and Jordyn Martinez, Lillian, Alexander and Emily Carlson, and Carter and Harley Anderson; twin sister, Debra Lehn (Doug Wiese) of Erhard, and brothers, Gary of Fergus Falls, Daniel of Erhard and Bobby (Lisa) of Elizabeth.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Tonseth Lutheran Church, rural Erhard.
Bard Miller will officiate.
Interment will be later in the spring at Tonseth Lutheran Cemetery, rural Erhard.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.