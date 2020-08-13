Douglas C. Hudson II, 30, of Wahpeton, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a rosary and prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Father Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Ottos Catholic Cemetery in Fergus Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John’s Catholic School. Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Douglas Clair Hudson II was born June 28, 1990, in Fergus Falls, to Douglas Hudson and Katherine Hudson. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. He attended St. John’s school until the sixth grade and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 2008. He then attended Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie, Wyoming.
Upon graduation, he came back to Wahpeton and attended NDSCS. He worked at Frontier Inc., starting in 2006, and was known for his superior painting abilities on trucks and semis at Frontier; every detail had to be up to his standards. In 2010, he joined his father at Lillegard Inc., as a salesman, mechanic, parts man and all that needed to be done. He was known for his determination and incredible work ethic. He had a difficult time standing still and was always on to the next project.
He had a deep faith in God and would argue the point to nonbelievers. Dougie loved cars, trucks, boats and tractors. He would rebuild muscle cars, paint them and enjoy them. You were never sure what he would come driving up in.
Doug loved hunting, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, camping in the woods, fishing and being on the pontoon. The outdoors was his playground. He had a great affection for life and people; his smile and humor were boundless. He brought a shining light into many people’s worlds. His posture was one of open arms and an infectious smile.
He helped his mom with her vast garden without complaint. He spent time with his maternal grandparents, Louis and Margaret and with his Grandma Hudson, who thought the world of him, her only grandson.
He spent his weekends at the lake on Otter Tail with his family who loved him more than words can express. He enjoyed his time at the farm in Fergus Falls with his uncles, cousins and friends.
He leaves behind his mother, Katherine Piekarski, Wahpeton; his father, Doug (Sue) Hudson, Wahpeton; sister, Jennifer Ann Hudson, Dent; aunt, Patti Hudson, Wahpeton; aunt and uncle, Craig and Jennifer Ivers, Fargo, and their children, Randi (David) Ellingson, Fargo, Kristin Ivers, Otter Tail Lake, and Claire Ivers, Fargo.
Doug will also be missed by Joe Kocher, his friend that was family; Kevin Piekarski, his cousin and one of the trio; uncles and aunts, Dan and Sue Piekarski, Fergus Falls, and their children, Kevin and Alisa, Perri and Jane Hagen, Mesa, Arizona, Patricia Piekarski, Ottertail, Mike and Tammy Piekarski, Fergus Falls, and their son, Levi Long, Fergus Falls, and David Piekarski (deceased) children, Kari and Jason.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Margaret and Louie Piekarski; paternal grandparents, Clair and Arline Hudson; and his uncles, Robert Piekarski and David Piekarski.