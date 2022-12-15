Douglas Irish, 71, of Erhard, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence.
Douglas Frank was born on December 17, 1950 to Jesse and Corrine (Petersen) Irish in Herlong, California.
He grew up and attended school in Waubun, MN. Doug enlisted in the military and was honorably discharged. He was proud to be a Seabee and the role he had as a large equipment operator. Doug survived hurricane Camille while inside a tank during active duty and often talked about that experience.
Doug farmed in rural Waubun for many years until he moved to Elizabeth, MN when he met the love of his life, Julie Ouren. Together the couple made their home on a hobby farm East of Erhard where they raised three children Guy, Grace and Megan.
He was employed by Elizabeth Township. Some of his duties were maintaining roads which included blading them and plowing snow. He also worked for Egge Construction until his retirement.
Doug had a love for horses and spent many hours of his free time riding them on trails. He and several friends would use their teams to farm and thresh. In the winter he would take his family and friends for a sleigh ride every weekend. Doug also enjoyed camping, coon and deer hunting and especially spending time with his grandchildren. They brought a grin to his face and a twinkle in his eye!
Preceding him in death were his parents, Corrine (Petersen) Irish-Pazdernik and Jesse Irish; brother, Kenneth Irish; sister, Joanie Pazdernik; and grandparents.
Doug is survived by the love of his life Julie Ouren of Erhard; children, Guy Irish, Grace Irish, Megan Irish all of Erhard and Allison (Brian) Peterson-Champlain; grandchildren, Maverick and Paisley Glander, Kinsley Irish, Colt Peterson and Elizabeth Peterson; siblings, Dwight Irish of Erhard, Charles (Debbie) Pazdernik of Waubun, Lori (Brad) Frances of Mahnomen, David (Nan) Pazdernik of Indianapolis, IN, and Kathy Irish of Fergus Falls; brothers-in-law, Steve (Becki) Ouren of Erhard, Stan (Jodi) of Rochert and Mert (Kathy) Ouren of Erhard; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Mass: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Elizabeth, MN.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski.
Interment: Spring 2023.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.