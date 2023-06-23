Duane “Duke” Amundson, age 94, of Henning, Minnesota passed away on June 3, 2023, at St. Williams Living Center in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota. Private family services will be held.
Duane “Duke” Sidney Amundson was born on August 20, 1928, in Almora, Minnesota. His parents were the late Philip and Gena (Trana) Amundson. Duke graduated from Henning High School with the class of 1947.
On June 21, 1948, Duane was united in marriage with Estelle Jane Smith in Henning, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Michael, Janine, Carol, and Patricia.
Duke started his career in banking at the First National Bank of Henning. From there he went to the newly opened Security Bank of Fergus Falls. In Fergus he received an offer from a Minneapolis banker who owned a bank In Scobey, Montana. In the fall of 1958, the family moved to NE Montana. This bank owner recognized his skills, and in the fall of 1961, he was offered a partnership in the State Bank of Worthington, MN.
In 1968 Duke sold his share of the Worthington bank and “retired” to West Leaf Lake, back in Henning. This began the next chapter of 3 decades of buying, and often turning struggling banks around primarily in Montana. He enjoyed buying, selling, and developing real estate in Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.
After Estelle experienced a series of strokes, Duke brought her home for 24-hour care with family and friends. Estelle passed away on February 10, 2014.
Duke loved fishing, especially in Alaska. He looked for any excuse to take one of the grandkids or nephews on a halibut fishing trek or landing one of those gorgeous salmon from a river.
Family was of prime importance, and he looked for any chance to get everybody together. He was a generous and kind man to family and friends. He will be missed by many.
Preceding Duke in death were his parents, Philip and Gena Amundson; wife, Estelle; father and mother-in-law: Stewart (Stella) Smith; brother-in-law: Hall (Donna) Smith; and sister-in-law: Barbara Amundson.
Duke is survived by his children: Michael (Paula) Amundson; Janine (John) Johnston; Carol Amundson; Patricia (Neil) Hofland; companion, Pat Peterson; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings: Lloyd Amundson; Lee (Ruth) Amundson; Phyllis (Wayne) Peterson; many other relatives and a host of friends.
