Duane "Smokey" Loll, 85, of Fergus Falls, passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, Wahpeton, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, Wahpeton, followed by the Funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
