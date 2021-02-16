Duane (Dewey) Lyle Umlauf passed away December 30, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side. Dewey was born November 23, 1950, to Kenneth and Marion (Harthun) Umlauf. Dewey was proud to serve in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970, serving nearly two years in Vietnam. He enjoyed weekends at the lake with his large Umlauf family. Dewey retired from Minn-Dak after 38 years. He enjoyed his daily trip to Sporty’s to spend time with the guys.
Dewey is survived by his wife, Brenda(Kilde), his mother, Marion Zimmerman, his daughters, Carmen (Bill) Umlauf, Stacey (Ricky) Perales. Stepchildren, Missy (Jarad) Hendrickx, DJ (Lish) Roehl. Many grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Brothers and sisters, Diane ( Duane) Wandersee, Dale (Jackie) Umlauf, David (Linda) Umlauf, Brenda (Wayne) Sandahl, Betty (Todd) Ouren, many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, sister-in-law, Kathy and nephew, Arnie.
Cremation has taken place and a family burial is planned for next summer.