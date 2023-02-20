Duane Valley, age 80, of Pelican Rapids, MN, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side.
Duane Matthew was born in Gentilly, MN, to Delphis and Bernice (LaCoursiere) Valley. When Duane started school at Bugalow country school in Terrebonne, he only spoke French not English. Then he attended and graduated from Mount Saint Benedict Catholic School in Crookston, MN. Following his graduation, he graduated from Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston, MN. Duane worked at Detroiter Mobile Homes in Portland, IN, Cardinal Craft in Marion, IA, and ORD in Pelican Rapids, MN. On February 14, 1970, Duane married Joyce Cockerham in Elwood, IN. In 1974, Duane started Victory Industries until 2012 when he sold to his son, Scott Berry.
Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, reloading, and gardening.
Duane is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce; his children: Scott (Connie) Berry, Diana (Dean) Gudvangen, Randy (Denise) Atchley, Jodie (Kat) Atchley, Glen Valley, Daniel (Mili Raizada) Valley, Jeff Valley; 9 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 9 siblings: Julie (Ken) Noesen, Mary Valley, Bob (Darlene) Valley, Donna Riendeau, Diane Anderson, Pat (Bob) Grosnick, Kathy (Richard) Gervais, Roger (Bobbie) Valley, Jerry Valley; sister-in-law Barbara Cockerham, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law: Steve Cockerham, Albert Riendeau, and Rocky Anderson.
Visitation: Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. at Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids, MN. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Mass: 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, at St. Leonard Catholic Church, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota with Father Alan Wielinski officiating.
Interment: St. Leonard Catholic Cemetery, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota
