DuWayne Gordon Christianson, age 86, formerly of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away on November 4, 2022, in Hurricane, Utah, surrounded by his family.
DuWayne was born on December 31, 1935, to Clifford and Irene (Anderson) Christianson in Perham, Minnesota. He attended Pelican Rapids High School and graduated in the class of 1954.
On October 14, 1961, he married the love of his life, Donna Mae Gunderson in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, at First Lutheran Church. DuWayne worked for the Otter Tail Power Hoot Lake Plant for many years and retired in 1997.
Throughout the years, DuWayne and Donna enjoyed traveling together and spending their winters in Hurricane, Utah. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
DuWayne is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Donna; their three children, Kevin (DJ) Christianson, Las Vegas, Nevada; Steven (Michelle) Christianson, Henderson, Nevada; and Colleen (Dean) Johnson, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; his grandchildren Kayla (Nick) Reber, Las Vegas, Nevada; Cassandra (Alex) Fitzgerald, Hurricane, Utah; Jenna, Andrew, Callie and Brandon Christianson, Sabin, Minnesota; and Katelyn (Anthony) Boehm, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; and his great-granddaughter, Emerson Boehm.
DuWayne is preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.
A family celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454.Friends and family are invited to sign DuWayne’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
