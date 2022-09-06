Dwaine Christensen
1922-2022
Dwaine J. Christensen, 99.93 years of age, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully on August 30, 2022, after a short stay at Brandon Assisted Living in Brandon, MN.
Dwaine was born on September 25, 1922, to Jake and Meta Jacobsen in the Village of Fremont, Nebraska, within the County of Dodge. He was then raised in Chokio, MN, by Jake’s sister and her husband, Sophie and Louie Christensen. Dwaine attended country school thru 8th grade and then found his love for farming and working fields with his father on the farm.
In 1946, Dwaine happily married Pauline Sax and purchased their farm and started their family near Herman, MN. It only took Dwaine 2 years to gladly give up milking cows! Dwaine was an active member of the Methodist Church in Herman, enjoyed the camaraderie of farmers, served on ASCS as a committee man for Eldorado township and was an active Odd Fellows member. After the passing of his wife, Pauline, in 1966, Dwaine continued his passion to farm.
Dwaine’s love for dancing led him to meet Ordys Haugen, from Fergus Falls, at the Cat’s Eye Dance Hall. They were married on December 5, 1970. They enjoyed 25 years of traveling south to Arizona to escape the Minnesota winters, dancing, golfing, playing cards, pitching horseshoes, and spending time with their friends and families. Dwaine joined the Elks Lodge in Fergus Falls, volunteered at The Point (Elks) and at the Historical Museum, and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Dwaine retired from farming in 1987 and continued enjoying the outdoor activities including drawing a license and bagging a bull moose.
Dwaine was well known for his pipe, a little whiskey/water, traveling to visit grandkids, avid golfer and friend, and caring for his family. Dwaine was a man that wasn’t a conversationalist but a wonderful listener. Actions always spoke louder than words. The VFW and Eagles were his favorite spots to spend time with his many friends. His dry sense of humor lasted him to the end.
Preceding him in death were, Pauline Sax, Ordys Haugen, his parents, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and other family and friends.
Survived by his daughter, Darlene; 3 grandchildren, Paula (Ryan) Becker, Chad (Tammy) Wojtalewicz and Lisa (Cory) Lundstrom; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.
Memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or organization of donor’s choice.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum
Interment: 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeside Cemetery, Herman, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
