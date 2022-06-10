Earl Dwain Sjoberg, 89 of Sun City, AZ., formerly of Fergus Falls passed away peacefully May 12, 2022. Earl was born Dec 30, 1932 in Moorhead, MN to Oscar and Louise (Stensrud) Sjoberg. After graduating from Hendrum, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving as an airship mechanic. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and started college at the U of M, transferring to Fargo, where he graduated in 1960 as an electrical engineer from NDAC (North Dakota Agricultural College) now known as NDSU.
Earl married Marlys Nelson of Hillsboro and they had two sons, Michael and Mark. They moved to Fergus falls after graduation where Earl started his 35 year career with Otter Tail Power. He quickly was transferred to Garrison, ND as a division engineer. They moved to Devils Lake, N.D. where Earl was an engineer and was promoted to Division Manager. On Jan 1, l977, Earl married Janet Dau Paulson in Devils Lake and gained three stepsons, Randy, Steven and Troy Paulson. Jan 1 of 1978 Earl was transferred back to Otter Tail headquarters to manage the company engineers and lineman. In 1986 he was named Vice President of Electrical where he served until his retirement. Earl spent many years in service to his communities. In Devils Lake he was responsible for heading a million dollar fund drive to build an indoor hockey arena. He was involved in Rotary, hockey, curling and Ramsey Riders 4H Club. In Fergus Falls he was in Rotary, Eagles, Elks, Pebble Lake Golf Club and the American Legion Color Guard. He was awarded The Silver Beaver Award from the OxTail District of Boy Scouts of America.
Earl and Janet enjoyed their home on Swan Lake where they loved to entertain their children, grandchildren, family and friends. In retirement they spent 10 winters on the Island of Maui, where Earl was able to go ocean fishing every Friday with his good friend Gerald Watanabe. In 2006 they became snowbirds in Sun City and in 2013 they became permanent residents.
Earl was preceded in death by his son Michael of Jamestown and step son Troy Paulson of Davidson, NC , his parents Oscar and Louise Sjoberg, brother Curtis, two sisters Carmen Parmeter and Alice Gronner.
Earl is survived by his wife Janet, of Sun City, son Mark (Brenda) Sjoberg of Watertown, SD, Grandsons, Sam (Morgan) Sjoberg, Ben and Jack, Granddaughter Alicia Sjoberg Howes, Great Granddaughter Olivia Hanson and Great Grandsons Luke and Calvin Olson. Stepsons Randy (Abbie) Paulson, Steve (Kim) Paulson and daughter-in-law Wanda Paulson. Step grandchildren, Bryce and Gage Paulson, Jessie Swingen, Jake Stuzman , Stacie Senesombath, Kayla Doby, Taylor and Logan Paulson. Great grandchildren, Ellie Swingen, Aiden Stutzman, Tristen and Avalyn Senesombath, Gracie and Troy Doby. Brother Oscar Sjoberg of AZ and Sister Ona Humprey of Ore, Sister-in-law Diane Dau of New Mexico and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held on Friday, July 8th, 2022, 11:00 am at Grace Methodist Church in Fergus Falls, Burial will be at Bellevue Cemetery In Larimore, N.D. on July 9th.