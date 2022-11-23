Earl Heifort 1945-2022

Earl Fred Heifort, 77, of Clitherall, Minnesota died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family following a courageous four-year battle with cancer.
Earl was born March 10, 1945, to Herman and Lydia (Rumpel) Heifort in Stillwater, Minnesota, the second of seven children. He was baptized in Stillwater, confirmed at and a member of Nidaros Lutheran Church in rural Clitherall. Earl attended grade school in Clitherall and graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1964.
Earl married Dianne Schiesser on November 28, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. They lived in East St. Paul until building their home in Inver Grove Heights. Earl was employed from 1964-1990 with Borchert-Ingersoll, first as a diesel mechanic followed by a promotion to shop foreman. He then pursued his dream of owning his own business with the purchase of the Battle Lake NAPA Store in 1990. In 1992, Earl and Dianne followed their hearts and built their forever home on Ukkelberg Drive on a lot they owned on West Battle Lake, a home which they opened to countless family and friends. Earl and Dianne enjoyed sharing their home to anyone who wished to spend time making cherished memories at the lake. In 2008, Earl and Dianne sold the NAPA store and retired to have more time to travel and spend with family and friends. A couple of their favorite places to travel was to Arizona where he enjoyed the dry heat and Florida.
Earl enjoyed snowmobiling, working on cars, riding motorcycles, being an all-around handyman and spending time at the lake. He traveled out to West Yellowstone many times snowmobiling with family and friends. Anyone who ever traveled with him returned from the trip with an “Earl” story to tell. One of his favorite classic car restorations was his 1956 Chevy two-door hardtop. His love for classic cars continued with the purchase of his 1952 Mercury. Attending the Back to the Fifties car show was an event Earl always looked forward to. Earl never shied away from working on cars, and electrical or remodeling projects; he would be the first to lend a helping hand to his family and friends. Earl loved spending time with family, friends and especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Herman and Lydia Heifort; grandparents, Ernest and Nellie Heifort and Lewis and Lydia Rumpel; father and mother-in-law, Walter and E. Luella Schiesser; brothers-in-law, Craig "Busch" Norman and Richard "Dick" Durham.
Earl is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Dianne, of Clitherall; four children, Tammy (Charles) Nye of Henderson, Scott (Sheila) Heifort of Fergus Falls, Wayne (Sharon) Heifort of Underwood and Kathy (Tony) VanWechel of Farmington; nine grandchildren, Austin Nye (Megan Glisczinski) of Henderson, Ashley (Colin) Lyndorff of Magnolia, Cole Heifort of Fergus Falls, Kyle Heifort of Fergus Falls, Michelle Link of Underwood, Jenna (Tyler) Lovgren of Wahpeton, North Dakota, Winston Heifort (Montana Evavold) of Moorhead, Nic and Ty VanWechel of Farmington; three great-grandchildren, Hallie and Bryson Lovgren and Norah Link; four brothers, Herman (Mary) Heifort of Houston, Texas, LeRoy (Cherie) Heifort of Clitherall, Paul (Sue) Heifort of Sartell, and Carl Heifort of Houston, Alaska; two sisters, Ruby (Ron) Moen of Battle Lake, Ruth (Bob) Maccoux of Clitherall; brothers-in-law Wayne (Wendy) Schiesser of Fergus Falls and Lee Schiesser of Fergus Falls; sisters-in-law Wanda Durham of Fergus Falls and Renee Norman of Fergus Falls; and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake, Minnesota and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Nidaros Lutheran Church in Clitherall, Minnesota. A luncheon to include celebration of life and sharing of memories will immediately follow the service at Old Town Bar & Grill Event Center (Community Center) in Clitherall.
Interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in his memory or memorials can be made to Knute Nelson Hospice of Wadena, Minnesota or Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center of Fergus Falls, Minnesota.