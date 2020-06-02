Earle Bombardier, 97, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls.
Graveside memorial service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Knollwood Memorial Gardens in Fergus Falls. Please respect social distancers during this time. The service will be held rain or shine. Please refer back to the funeral home website for a video of the memorial service.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
