Earle Carl Schreiber Jr., 58, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
Earle was born July 12, 1963, to Earle and Alma (Fieger) Schreiber in Maplewood, New Jersey. In 1982 he graduated from Columbia High School.
Earle married Linda on September 14, 1985, in Maplewood, New Jersey.
He was employed as a truck driver at Bimbo Bakeries and American Crystal Sugar.
Earle enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Earl is survived by his wife, Linda; children, David of Fergus Falls and Michael Sperry of Detroit Lakes; grandchildren, Alyssa Schreiber of Fergus Falls and Haley Schreiber of Fergus Falls; sisters, Laura Schreiber/Gornstein of New Jersey and Margery Schreiber/Wright of New Jersey.
A gathering in his memory will be held at a later date.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.