Easton Allen Johnson passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents on October 11, 2021. He was born at 7:02 a.m. on October 9, 2021. Easton, a beautiful baby boy touched many lives during his brief stay on Earth, is loved and missed by so many.
Easton is the son of Selene (Elster) and Mason Johnson of Ashby. He is survived by his paternal grandparents, Amy and Corey Johnson of Ashby, maternal grandparents, David and Sandi Elster of Trego, Montana, paternal great-grandparents, Katie Johnson of Ashby, and Corvin Norgren of Ashby, maternal great-grandparents, Richard and Janice Elster of Monterey, California, and Lauriel Ganter of Monterey, California, uncle, Nic Johnson (Sara Stockard) of Fergus Falls, aunt, Char Davidson (Nathan Davidson) of Kalispell, Montana, and uncle, Zac Elster of Trego, Montana, and cousin, Arlen Davidson of Kalispell, Montana.
Easton is now in the arms of his great-grandfather, Allen Johnson and great-grandmother, Barb Norgren in Heaven.
Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Ashby.
