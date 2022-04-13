Edgar Allen Deal, age 97, of Doran, MN, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, ND, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation was held at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, MN, on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5 PM to 7 PM, followed by a prayer service led by Jeanne Putnam at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 AM, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick officiated the service. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Edgar Deal was born to Susanna (Friederichs) and Edwin Deal on September 14, 1924, on the family farm in Doran, MN. He attended district 32 country school (also known as the “Deal School”), up to 7th grade before attending 8th grade in Doran School where he met his future wife, Arlene. He would woo her with secret caramels every day that he would leave on her desk. By high school, he had transferred to Breckenridge High School where he would graduate in 1943.
On September 4th, 1948, Arlene (Jirak) and Edgar were united in marriage. The young couple made their home in Doran, where they would grow their family with nine children. Edgar farmed all his life. From early mornings to late nights, Edgar would care for the many dairy cows the farm had and took pride in his work. In 1987, Edgar made the difficult decision and retired from farming. After decades of work, he trusted his sons to take over, and was proud to sit out on the gator seeing all the trucks in the yard knowing his farm was in trusted hands.
Edgar was a hardworking man. One of the highlights of Edgar’s day was going out to the shop to have a morning cup of coffee with the guys before going out into the fields. When he retired from farming, he could be found in his wood shop wood working. He enjoyed putting his best into everything he did. When it was time to sit back and relax, he could be found at his lake cabin on Ottertail Lake. He loved his family and the many memories they shared out there together.
Edgar will live on through his children, Lynn Deal, Susan Bernier, Sandra Mess, Barb (Bruce) Schaible, Dan (Ann) Deal, Thomas (Cindy) Deal, Jim (Connie) Deal, and Jane (Mike) Hansen; his daughter-in-law, Cindy Deal; his siblings, Mary Illies, Joan Stommes, and Lawrence Deal; his 27 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Deal who passed away on June 14, 2008; his son, Mike Deal who passed away on April 21, 2017; his sister Eldora McDougal; and his parents, Susanna and Edwin Deal.