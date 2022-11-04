Edith Johnson, 90, of Ashby, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Edith June Nelson was born August 23, 1932 to Alice (Lynum) and Willie F. Nelson in Ashby, MN. She was a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church (Pelican Lake Lutheran Church). She graduated from Ashby High School in 1950.
On march 1, 1952 she married Kermit Johnson. They made their home in Ashby where they raised their family. In the 1960’s and 70’s Edith and Kermit owned Johnson Poultry where they processed up to 900 cases of eggs per week and up to 2,000 chickens in the same week. In 1971 she received her nursing degree and worked the next 26 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Lake Region Healthcare Clinic in Fergus Falls. When not working, she was often at the homes of friends and family in Ashby taking care of them. She was a lifelong care giver. Edith was a devout Christian and was very active in her church, where she served as choir director for many years.
Edith enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, camping, canoeing, collecting toys with Kermit, and cooking for her family. She was an accomplished pianist and gave piano lessons to many children in town. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved her dog and constant companion, Pepper.
She is survived by her children, Pam (Gary) Jaenisch, Dee (Chuck) Holte, Rick (Mary) Johnson, and Dan (Penny) Johnson; grandchildren, LeAnne Jaenisch, Thereasa (Tracy) Hansmeier, Jennifer Holte, Joel (Heidi) Holte, Jackie (Jeremy) Anderson, Chris (Katie) Johnson, Melissa (Aaron) Groshong, Ashtyn (Ben) Czeck, Bailey Johnson, and Christian Johnson, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit; parents, Alice and Willie, and mother and father-in-law, Ethel and Lester Johnson.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Ashby, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Ashby.
Clergy: Reverend Dan Hermanson.
Interment: Pelican Lake Cemetery, Ashby, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
