Funeral Mass will be held for Edward Langlie, age 90, of Dent, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dent. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Sunday, January 26 from 4-7 p.m., with parish prayers at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church on Monday.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Ed’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service of New York Mills.