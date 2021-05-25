Edward L. Langness, 78, of Barnum, died on May 21, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, after several weeks of hospitalization due to unexpected health complications.
Ed was born December 30, 1942, in Fergus Falls. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1961. He attended two years at Fergus Falls Junior College where he played on the Spartan’s basketball team, was a member of the bowling team, and was vice president of his class. He then attended Moorhead State College and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science majoring in social studies and minoring in business education. Ed started his teaching career in 1965 at Barnum High School, as a social studies teacher until his retirement in 1999. He was a charter member and past president of the Barnum Federation of Teachers. In 1999, Ed was awarded the Sam’s Club Teacher of the Year. During his summers from 1970 through 1990, he was the director of summer recreation and baseball coach. He was the ASA softball tournament director for eight years and was a baseball umpire from 1973-1996.
Ed enjoyed doing his part with civic responsibilities. In the 1970s he was on the planning and zoning commission. From 1982-1993 he was the chairman of the Robert J. Johnson Memorial Park Board of Directors. In the 1990s he was on the Walmart Scholarship Committee for Carlton County students. He served on the Barnum Community Club. From 2000-2010, he served on the Mercy Hospital Board of Directors in Moose Lake. In June 2001, he served as grand marshal in the Spring Fever Days Celebration in Barnum. He was recognized as Carlton County’s Outstanding Senior Citizen in 2014.
Ed enjoyed playing card games especially cribbage at the Lazy Bear in Barnum with all the “Cribbage Geniuses.” He was a golfer and worked with the annual Barnum Spring Fever Golf Tournament for over 30 years. At the Barnum Senior Center, he enjoyed card games, stimulating banter, and calling the monthly bingo games. Also, Ed enjoyed chasing antiques and collectibles.
Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Linda (Wieck) Langness; daughter, Julie (Adam) Tawa, Seekonk, Massachusetts; daughter, Karen Langness, Carlton; grandchildren, Jonathan and Amelia Tawa, Seekonk, Massachuesetts; sister, Kathy (Fred) Jacobs, Fergus Falls; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his lifelong and longtime special friends, who will miss him greatly.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Langness and his mother, Marion (Svenneby) Langness of Fergus Falls.
One thing Ed wanted to tell everyone, “Now that you are done reading, please take a child out to watch a sporting game.” A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts can be directed to the Barnum Senior Center, 3794 Main Street, Barnum, MN 55707.