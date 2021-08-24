Edwin Stahl Aug 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Edwin L. Stahl, 64, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at his residence.Memorial service: 3 p.m., Saturday August 28, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.Burial: First Lutheran North Cemetery in Fergus Falls.Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Stahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans PIANO OR VOICE LESSONS 20+ Probation Agent Ashby Living Center - Cooks & Caregivers WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Cargill Job Fair Client Services - Part Time View all job listings >