Edwin L. Stahl, 64, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at his residence.

Memorial service: 3 p.m., Saturday August 28, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: First Lutheran North Cemetery in Fergus Falls.

Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.

