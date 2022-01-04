Eileen C. Wilson
1926-2021
Eileen C. Wilson, 95, died after a long illness on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born on December 8, 1926, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Thoralf and Irene (Sateren) Hexum.
Eileen had a wonderful childhood growing up on a farm near Erhard. She attended country grade school then lived with and worked for a family that owned a restaurant in Rothsay, in order to be able to attend and graduate from Rothsay High School.
During her schooling in Rothsay, Eileen met her future husband, Norval Wilson. The couple married November 14, 1944, in New Rochelle, New York, where Norval was on leave from ship duty in the U.S. Navy. They lived in New York City and experienced the celebration there when World War II ended.
The couple returned to Minnesota after the war and farmed just outside Rothsay until flooding destroyed their crops and they moved to southern California in 1953, settling in Redondo Beach with their two daughters.
Norval worked in the aircraft industry and Eileen as a sales clerk until 1959 when Norval transferred to Aerojet and they moved to Roseville, California. There she retired from J.M. McDonald’s department store and later worked part time for Seva Books in Auburn. They lived in Heather Glen near Applegate, California, for a period after retirement.
Eileen was proud of her Norwegian heritage; she loved to talk about her rural Minnesota roots and the early experiences and people that shaped her life. Eileen’s sense of humor, love for sharing fun times with family and friends and seeing the good in everyone she met were some of her most admired qualities. She was an avid bingo player in her “younger” days, loved taking trips to visit her friends and family and had a natural ability for striking up a conversation with and relating to anyone young or old. But of the utmost importance to Eileen was her family and friends and simply being with them whenever she could. She cherished and looked after her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and playfully referred to herself as the “matriarch” of the family.
Preceding Eileen in death were her parents, her husband and her beloved youngest daughter, Kathleen Tangen. Survivors include her daughter, Virginia Henderson (Hank) Bermudez of Rocklin, California; her four grandchildren, Ron Henderson of Rocklin, California, Steve (Julie) Henderson of South Lake Tahoe, California, Dawn (Grant) Anderson of Fergus Falls, and Darren Tangen of Elizabeth; her three great-grandchildren, Presley (Austen) Mundell of New Paris, Ohio, and Blake Henderson and Brennen Henderson of Rocklin, California; and her dear brother, Elroy Hexum of Pelican Rapids. Also surviving are nieces, a nephew, cousins and friends.
A visitation for Eileen will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 10:30 -11 a.m., and a memorial service from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at Lambert Funeral Home, 400 Douglas Blvd., Roseville, California. Private burial will follow at the New Auburn District Cemetery in Auburn, California. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the donor’s choice are preferred.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at LambertFuneral.com for the Wilson family.