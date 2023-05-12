Elaine Bernice Olson, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Elaine was born on May 12, 1927 in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Martin and Lulu (Rogers) Malley. She attended Denfeld High School and graduated in 1945. As a school-aged girl, Elaine lived and traveled with her siblings and parents to various US locations where her father worked jobs for US Steel. She spoke of those years fondly, and had a good story to tell from those years always at the ready.
On September 13, 1947, she married Glenn E. Olson in Cloquet, MN. Glenn and Elaine moved to Fergus Falls in 1955. For most of her married life, Elaine was a homemaker, active in her church and community organizations, while raising her children. Elaine drove school bus for Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches from 1973 to 2000. After 27 years of bringing children safely to and from school, she retired to enjoy her retirement years with her husband. In her later years, she cared for Glenn at home until his passing in 2007.
She enjoyed traveling to visit family, especially loving her longer trips to Chicago, California, Seattle and Florida, to visit her daughter. She was very fond of the trips she made with her youngest son to see a game and enjoy various baseball venues.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Glenn; two sons, Brian F. Olson and Steven G. Olson.
Elaine is survived by her children, Jan (Chris) Werkau and Ward Olson all of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Matt (Monica) and their family, Darby, Riley, and Bennett Olson and Healey and Korina Brekhus of Barnesville, Mike (Lindsey) and their family, Maylee and Hadlee Olson of Medford, OR and Andrew Olson of Fergus Falls and daughter-in-law, Kirsten Olson of Fergus Falls.
Visitation: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
