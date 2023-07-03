Elaine (Dolezal) Solee, age 92, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota was welcomed into the arms of God on June 28, 2023.
Elaine was born December 20, 1930 in Lidgerwood, North Dakota to Henry and Sylvia (Hejtmanek) Dolezal. She grew up on the family farm at Liberty Grove Township with her parents and two siblings; Eugene Dolezal and Marilyn (Dolezal) Lane. She married Reuben Klein in 1949 and from this union came her daughter Judy Ann, four grandsons, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Elaine and Reuben later divorced and she married the love of her life, Gordon Solee, on July 17, 1982 and the two made their home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Elaine was a very giving person and cherished her family and friends dearly. She was always thinking of others and oftentimes bought gifts or made homemade favorites especially scotcheroo bars, krumkake, potato salad, and rhubarb, apple, and lemon desserts. Elaine had a deep faith and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls where she enjoyed being a part of the ladies quilting group. She was active in the community throughout the years especially with the Eagles Auxiliary, serving in leadership roles, the Red Hat Ladies, and her card (Pinochle) gals. She was a firecracker and wasn’t afraid to do anything. She worked hard her entire life; getting her GED as an adult and even holding a position as a security guard. Elaine was proud of her Bohemian heritage; making traditional meals with Judy including duck and dumplings and her homemade buns. She also loved making kolaches, her favorites included poppy seed, apricot, and prune. She even entered into a kolache baking contest at the Lidgerwood Heritage Days Quasquicentennial. Elaine loved to garden and was proud of her flowers; displaying vases of her favorite dahlias, lilacs, and lily of the valley around her home. She had a knack for plants and grew the most beautiful shamrock, lefse, and African violets. Traveling was something Elaine also enjoyed, going with Gordon on electrical transformer workshop training across the United States including Hawaii. She also went on trips overseas including Thailand, Spain, and Brazil. She spent many hours making memories with her family which included treasured time spent at the family farm in Lidgerwood, the lake, birthday parties and holidays, and deer hunting in Montana. Even though she is in heaven with many of her loved ones, she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Elaine is survived by her sister, Marilyn Lane, of Westerville, OH; son-in-law, James (Jim) King of Pelican Rapids, MN; her grandson, John (Stacey) King along with their children: Austin, Cassandra, Jayden, Katirina, and Deedra of Fargo, ND; her grandson, David (Katie) King along with their children: Paige, Clara, Aiden and Libby of Fargo, ND; her grandson, Robert (Heidi) King of Moorhead, MN; and her grandson, Scott (Amy) King along with their children: Ryan and Emma of Pelican Rapids, MN; her nephew, Jay (Megan) Lane of Westerville, OH; and two great-great-grandchildren, Grayson and Cora of Fargo, ND; as well as many dear friends and relatives.
Elaine is preceded in death by her daughter, Judy King; her husband, Gordon Solee; her mother and father, Henry and Sylvia Dolezal; her brother, Eugene Dolezal; and her brother-in-law, Jack Lane.
Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Tiffany Sundeen.
Interment: Binford Cemetery, Binford, ND.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.