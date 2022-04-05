On March 24, 2022, Elaine Espinosa went to be with the Lord.
Elaine Mae Follingstad was born February 28, 1954, to Joseph and Irene (Spidahl) Follingstad. Elaine was born in Norwegian Township and grew up in the Pelican Rapids, MN area. Elaine and her father moved to Roseau, MN in 1969. She graduated from Roseau High School in 1972. She lived many places in Minnesota over the next 30 years. Elaine resided at Moorhead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for several years after a fall that put her in a wheelchair. She passed away at the center.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Irene Follingstad; her son, Ryan Gobiel; her brother, Orlando Follingstad; two baby brothers, and a sister, Margaret (John) Danes.
She is survived by her son, Espo Espinosa of Grand Forks, ND; grandson, Eliott Espinosa of Monticello; four sisters, Ione (Perry) Price of Belgrade, MT, Ann Webb of Wichita, KS, Betty (Ken) Plush of Dodge City, KS, and Joann Weets of Thief River Falls, MN.
A memorial service is planned for Elaine at the West North Immanuel Cemetery on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
