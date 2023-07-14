Elaine B. Janssen, 94, of Morris, MN, formerly of Underwood, died on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at West Wind Village in Morris, MN.
Elaine Beatrice Skeslien was born on April 8, 1929, in Starbuck, MN, the daughter of Martin Hans and Bertha (Olson) Skeslien. She was baptized and confirmed at Indherred Lutheran Church, located North of Starbuck. She graduated from the Starbuck High School with the Class of 1947.
Following her graduation, she married Donald L. Janssen on December 13, 1947 at the Chippewa Falls Lutheran Church near Terrace, MN. To this union, four children were born: Harlan, Bradley, Dale and Steven. They resided in rural Benson and eventually moved to Fergus Falls in 1958. In 1968, they moved to Underwood, where they built their house. In 2002 they left their home and moved into Tamarack Apartments. In 2020, Elaine moved to Morris where she currently resided.
Elaine worked as a caretaker at Wild Rice Children’s Home in Fergus Falls from 1968-1988. She was a current member of Sverdrup Lutheran Church. She enjoyed time spent at church and was also active with W.E.L.C.A. as well as the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 612 in Fergus Falls. Elaine was a witty, gentle, easygoing and caring person. In her younger years she enjoyed dancing, baking her famous bread, fishing, canning, painting and quilting. Elaine more recently could be seen enjoying a good word find, playing cards, going to the Casino or watching her favorite team the MN Twins. God bless the memory of Elaine B. Janssen.
Elaine is survived by her children: Harlan (Joyce) Janssen of Alexandria, Bradley Janssen of Underwood, A. Dale (Gail) of Montevideo and Steven (Sue) Janssen of Morris; seven grandchildren: Rollin, Dehreck, Dehan, Brett, Aaron, Melany, and Amber; 18 great grandchildren and one on the way; two siblings, Marvid (Peggy) Skeslien of Buffalo, MN and La Verne (Clem) Reining of Brooten, MN along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Bertha Skeslien; husband, Don and a daughter in law, Ruth Janssen.
A special thanks to all the staff and friends at West Wind Village as well as Glacial Ridge Hospice of Glenwood.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Sverdrup Lutheran Church, Underwood, MN, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
