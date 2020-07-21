Eldin Lueders, 87, a long-time resident of Ottertail, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. He had been a resident of the Veterans Home in Fergus Falls for nearly two years, and died peacefully at Lake Region Hospital.
A private family service will be held at St. John’s in Ottertail, Rev. Karl Weber officiating.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
