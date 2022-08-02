Eldon Stanley Nelson, 82, a resident of Fergus Falls, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Eldon was born on February 25, 1940, to Tilford and Amanda (Lien) Nelson at Wright Hospital in Fergus Falls. He was baptized and confirmed at Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in Dalton. He attended country school in Dalton and graduated in 1958 from Fergus Falls High School. Eldon was in the Army Reserve from 1959 to 1965.
On July 4, 1965, he was united in marriage to Karen Ann Ostley at Hayward Lutheran Church in Hayward, MN. He lived his whole life in the Dalton area farming. In 1995, the couple left the farm and moved into Fergus Falls.
Eldon always had a twinkle in his eye and a smirk on his face, which usually meant he was up to something. He loved attending his grandchildren’s activities and was so proud of their accomplishments. He loved farming, coffee with friends at the Dalton Café, and his time being Santa in Dalton each December. He loved fishing year-round.
He was on the Ten Mile Cemetery Board, served on Our Savior’s Church council, and the Tumuli Township board.
Preceding him in death were his parents; parents-in-law, Ray and Jean Ostley; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Dean Newton, and brother-in-law, Ken Lang.
Eldon is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen; their children, Todd (Pam) Nelson and their children, Lucas and Garrett, Steve (Amy) Nelson and their children, Brandon (ShaeLynn) and Conner Nelson, Jared, Jacob and Laura Widness, and Marsha (Jeremy) Erickson and their children, Brooke (Chris) and David Wallington, Anna and Thomas Erickson; one-great-granddaughter, Oakley Nelson; brother, Leroy (Mary Jean) Nelson; sister-in-law, Joan Lang; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike (Mary) Ostley and Mark (Julie) Ostley, and numerous nieces, nephews, and family and friends.
Eldon’s family would like to thank LB Broen Home staff for the years of loving care.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church, Dalton, MN
Clergy: Reverend Paul Snyder and Chaplain Aaron Christensen
Interment: Ten Mile Lake Cemetery, Dalton, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone