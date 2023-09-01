Eleanor Anna Lois Tingelstad, 90, went home to her Lord on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Eleanor “Ellie” was a resident at Ecumen Nursing Home. She moved to Detroit Lakes from Fergus Falls, MN in May of 2021.
Ellie was born on February 17, 1933 at Boysen’s Hospital in Pelican Rapids, MN to Anton and Minda Tingelstad. She was named Eleanor after Eleanor Roosevelt, something which she was very proud oof. She attended grade school at District 167 and high school in Pelican Rapids.
She worked as a nanny for several families and also at a lettering company in Minneapolis. She later moved back to Northern MN and lived in Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Osakis, Alexandria, and Fergus Falls.
Ellie liked to cook and bake as she shared many recipes in local cookbooks. She also enjoyed sewing and embroidery, creating many quilts, pillows, aprons, and doll clothing. Her greatest passion was writing poetry. She was published in “Ellies World” and won many awards. She contributed to write poems even while in residence at Emmanuel. One of her poems was displayed on the large flower pots on the streets of Detroit Lakes in the summer of 2022. She was very proud to have one of her poems chosen.
Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers and sisters-in-law: Milan (Leona), Leroy (Louella), Alvin, and Herbert, nephews: Roger, Myron, Jerry, Rodney, Gregory, and Curtis.
Ellie is survived by her siblings, Loyal (Shirley), Dora (Myron) Weber, sister-in-law, Lila, many nieces and nephews: Randy, Gary, Harlan, Steven, Stuart, Linda, Brent, Chuck, Ken, David, Scott, Cheryl, Diane, Becky, Sheila, Rhonda, Julie, and Tim, and many great nieces and nephews, whom she considered all her kids.
Ellie’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Ecumen and Hospice of the Red River Valley for the loving care and kindness shown to Ellie during her long stay.
Memorial Service: 2PM, Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Ecumen Chapel with Chaplain Waters to officiate.
Arrangements were in the care of David-Donehower Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Anna as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone