Eleanor Gertrude Synstelien, 94, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Eleanor was born on December 1, 1925, to Charles and Nellie (Olson) Foster in Jackson County. She attended school in Petersburg, through seventh grade. She then attended and graduated from Estherville High School in 1943.
On September 28, 1946, she married Carling Synstelien at Estherville Lutheran Church in Iowa.
After high school Eleanor was employed at JC Penny in sales in Jackson, until 1948 when her oldest child, Connie, was born. She filled in for JC Penny through the next few years. In 1961 the family moved to Fergus Falls. In 1964 she began working at Norby’s selling coats and dresses and remained there until 1984. In 1986 she began working for Norby’s at the mall location until it closed in 1996. In 1997 she worked at Herberger’s for four years. Her last job was a lunch room attendant at city hall for three years. Even though Eleanor worked full time she was always a full-time homemaker. She was an excellent cook and baker, famous for her beef dumpling soup, fantastic pies with a flaky crust and grape jelly. Eleanor’s grandchildren loved her grape jelly and called her, Grandma Grape!
Eleanor was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church since 1961, church circle group for 53 years, a lifetime member of Sons of Norway and a VFW Auxiliary member.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Nellie; husband, Carling; daughter, Connie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn, Buel, Delmer (Irene), Gaylord (Maxine) and Cliff (Karen); sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred, Ardell (Ernest), Neva (Freel), Gladys (Lawrence), and Verna (Eldon); great-grandson, Ezekiel; and son-in-law, Mark.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Calvin (Kelly) Synstelien, Julie (Jay) Gish and Milly (Curt) Osmundson; grandchildren, Jade (Samantha) Synstelien, Rory (Naomi) Synstelien, Nichole (David) Kirt, Lacey (Jason) Simoneau, Amanda (Steven) Ezeofor, and Ellie (Jesse) Tomford; great-grandchildren, Kimana Synstelien, Jack Synstelien, Bodhi Synstelien, Malakai Simoneau, Annabelle Simoneau, Markus Simoneau, Lucas Kirt, Maxwell Kirt, Griffin Kirt and Liam Tomford; and sister, Juanita Wachal.
A private family service will be held.
Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Jackson.
Eleanor’s picture used for the obituary was when she was 89 years young.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
